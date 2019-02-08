Masked gunman arrested after robbing local bank

A MASKED man, who pulled off an armed robbery at Taraconte’s Caja Sietes bank last Monday, grabbed around 5,000 euros, before escaping with a lot less than he’d expected.

That wasn’t the end of it, though, because the Guardia Civil discovered his identity him hours later after talking with some of his friends.

The 44-year-old Santa Cruz man finally handed himself over, voluntarily, in the early hours of Wednesday, and was charged with armed robbery.

He is in custody in La Laguna, awaiting his appointment before a judge in the local courthouse.

The robbery happened around 3pm at the Caja Sietes Bank, in the Santa Cruz municipality, and, said Guardia sources, he waited for a few customers to leave, then entered the premises after observing the place for a while.

He donned a ski mask, closed the front door, and, waved a gun at the staff, shouting in muffled voice: “I know you are only workers at the bank, but this is a stick-up!”

Witnesses said he then pointed the gun at the cashiers and ordered them to collect money for him. Unfortunately, for him at least, most of the cash had been deposited, directly, in automatic dispensers, and not held at the cash desk.

But he still locked four members of the staff in an office without harming them.

The sum he stole is not known, exactly, but it wasn’t huge, and certainly nowhere the sum he probably expected.

Bank sources said the sum taken was about 5,000 euros and not the 20,000 being bandied around.

The bank has assured clients that their deposits are insured, and that security cameras have recorded the incident, as well as every movement made inside the premises.