MASCARILLA-19: EIGHT WOMEN HAVE ACTIVATED PROTOCOL IN THE CANARIES

The protocol starts when a woman asks for a Mascarilla-19 in a chemist, and the pharmaceutical staff makes a call for domestic violence to 112 to call alert to the situation.

Eight women have asked for help against domestic violence in ten days in pharmacies in the Canary Islands through the initiative “Mascarilla-19” launched by the Canary Islands Government during the coronavirus lockdown.

The director of the Canary Islands Institute for Equality (ICI), Kika Fumero, explained in statements that this campaign spread under the slogan “Against gender violence, Mascarilla-19”, aims to help women in the event of a possible case of sexual assault when they are unable to leave their home due to the isolation required by the state decree.

Fumero admitted that the data, eight cases in ten days, is “considerable” and “significant”, adding that the objective of this initiative is also to help women who have been attacked on an empty street and raise awareness among locals and to the pharmaceutical staff so that “women do not feel alone.”

Pharmacy staff knows that “Mascarilla-19” is a code word for help, and after protocol has been actioned, the Emergency Device for Attacked Women (DEMA) is immediately activated, and the affected women and minors are transferred to the accommodation resources of the Canary Institute of Equality.