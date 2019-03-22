Hello – I’m Marrow

MARROW is a St. Bernard mix, and is around three years old. This big guy was found, abandoned. He has a great personality, and is very loving.

Although obviously a strong dog, he is very good on the lead. He is not keen on male dogs, but is absolutely fine with females. He has a loud bark that would scare any intruder. He hates being caged, so a place where he can have some freedom would be ideal. Please come and visit Marrow, take him for a walk and get to know him.

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 9am-1pm. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you can keep fit and find a furry friend at the same time. Send a WhatsApp to Oceana on 659 242 572 for further details, or just pop in and meet the dogs.

Come and bag a bargain at our shops. Donations are always very much appreciated.

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-2pm and now Sundays 11am-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10am-4pm), Saturday 10am-2pm and Sunday 11am-3pm.

