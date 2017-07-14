Marlins’ big home-run

Baseball

EVERY sport under the sun … that’s Tenerife’s proud claim. And last weekend, the island’s baseball team, Puerto de la Cruz Marlins, continued their dominance of Spain’s Division of Honour.

They clinched their ninth league title on their home diamond at Burgado, in Buenavista del Norte, by racking up a 4-0 victory over San Inazo, of Bilbao.

The Marlins also have a strong youth development section, with links to US club Atlanta Braves, and several local youngsters have gone out to Atlanta training camps.

A decade ago, Tenerife had two senior teams, Candelaria Rojas (reds) providing a local derby. Now, though, visiting teams from the mainland play back-to-back games to reduce the cost of making the long trip down to the Canary Islands.