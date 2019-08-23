Maria bids to claim Miss World crown

MARIA del Mar Aguilera Zuheros was crowned Miss World Spain 2019 last Sunday in the Autonomous City of Melilla.

A total of 52 candidates from across the country vied for the title at the Carvajal Auditorium,

María, a 21-year-old from Cordoba, in Southern Spain, is a psychologist and model.

Tania García, currently Miss World Las Palmas, was chosen as the first bridesmaid, and Marta González, Miss World Tenerife, was selected as second bridesmaid.

Maria will now represent Spain in the Miss World 2019 event, to be held on 14th December at the ExCeL centre, in Canning Town, East London.