Marathon runner is a Gillian Banks amigo!

THE Amigos de Gillian Banks charity has teamed up with Army veteran Chris Martin, to take part in two marathons in Gran Canaria this year.

Chris, who enjoys keeping fit, has offered to raise funds for the charity while running these Gran Canaria marathons, this month and next.

During his time in the Army, Chris was used to carrying heavy weights over long distances, the most challenging being a 50km speed march, carrying 55lbs.

Among his running highlights were a 33-mile canal race and the Commando speed march, as well as various marathons, including the Berlin run. And, every year, he completed the 40km x 40lb “Lanyard Trophy” in 12 hours.

Chris plans to run around 10 marathons this year, including Transgrancanaria 2019, which is a 65km marathon with a positive gradient of 3,200m, and also the Transvulcania 75km marathon in May.

People are being asked to sponsor Chris for running the marathons, at the same time raising money for the children within our charity.

The charity raises funds for Centros del Día Guiadyl and El Valito, which are educational day-centres for under-privileged children.

Its next big project is to provide the children in these centres with swimming lessons for a year, at a cost of 1,200 euros.

Hopefully, the money raised by Chris in his marathons will achieve this goal.

During this month, Gran Canaria capital Las Palmas becomes the epicentre of running in Europe, bringing together more than 15,000 people.

On Sunday, 27th January, we all have an appointment with the largest sporting event in the Canary Islands, so please support Chris and the charity with sponsorship.

For further information, and how to sponsor Chris, please contact Amigos de Gillian Banks (registered number G76714575).