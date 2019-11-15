Man’s shock death at memorial service

A MAN not known to those attending a Remembrance Sunday service in north Wales, at Caernarfon Castle, was heard screaming for help just before midday, shortly before dying.

Guests were evacuated from the landmark, moments after the traditional two-minute silence was observed.

Paramedics from the air ambulance rushed to help the stricken man, but they were unable to save him.

A witness told North Wales Live how a member of the emergency services went into nearby shops and asked staff to pull down the blinds as the body was removed from the castle.

Eleri Gray-Thomas, who runs the café opposite, said:

“It is very sad to hear.”

The man’s identity was not known, but he was believed to be an overseas visitor.