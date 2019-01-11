Man’s rocky tumble leads to hospital trip
A MAN was injured after falling from a height on to rocks, while walking at Montaña Roja, in El Medano.
A call for help was received by the Canarian emergency services at around 5.20 on Wednesday afternoon, and an ambulance and the fire services were sent to the area.
On arrival, the firemen, helped by the coast-guard, rescued the person from his precarious position.
He was then carried to the ambulance, where the medical team assessed him.
The man had suffered a considerable blow to the head, as well as other injuries to his body. But once stabilised, he was taken to hospital for further treatment and observation.
