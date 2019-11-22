Man’s Christmas Lotto discovery just the ticket

A MAN came across a file last week which appeared to have been thrown to the side of a Santa Cruz street.

But when he looked inside, he discovered 352 Christmas lotto tickets, valued at €7,040, But the honest citizen didn’t hesitate to report his find to the Local Police.

They played their part by performing the amazing task of finding the rightful owner, and, once they established that the tickets belonged to the man, they were handed back to him.

Both men posed with the Deputy Inspector, who claimed that the case wasn’t so easy to crack.

But he also said that all the hard work by police, tracking down the owner, was definitely worth it.

He also said it was a grand gesture by the man who found the tickets, restoring faith in the Canarian people, as well as restoring his faith in human nature.