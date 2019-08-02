VIEW WHOLE
Man’s bomb scare is quickly defused

A BRITISH expat, who would not give his name, discovered a pair of mortar bombs in the basement of his villa, in Fortuna, Murcia, and reported them to the Guardia Civil.

Bomb-disposal officers were sent to the scene immediately, but they contained no explosives or detonators, which suggested they had once been collectors’ items.

The incident occurred as four more discarded ordinances were found next to a Marbella golf course, one having to be defused in a controlled explosion.

People in similar cases have been known to panic, handing the potentially-fatal devices into their nearest police station, according to the Guardia Civil.

This has led the police force to issue simple instructions to the public… if you find an explosive device, don’t touch it!

 

