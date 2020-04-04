A MAN WIELDING TWO SWORDS THREATENS POLICE IN THE STREET IN MADRID

The National Police have arrested a man who claimed to be infected with coronavirus, but when the Police tried to take him into custody, he tried to attack them in the street with two katanas swords.

The events took place at 1:45pm on Friday afternoon on Hacienda Calle de Pavones de Moratalaz, in Madrid.

A Civil Protection unit requested police support to control a man who was very aggressive and who was screaming on the street that he was infected with the coronavirus.

The 45-year-old man suffers from a psychiatric disorder and attacked the officers with both weapons and smashed the front window screen of a patrol car, a police van and a private vehicle.

He was naked from the waist up and carried a katana sword in each hand.

When the Police arrived, he tried to attack them, so armed police fired into the air to try and get the man to surrender. Officers from the Police Intervention Unit (IPU) then moved to the scene, and they tried to corner the suspect between two cars. Finally, he was cornered between an IPU van and a vehicle and officers used shields and hit the man until he released the weapons he was then arrested.