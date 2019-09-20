Man shot dead his wife, her mother and sister!

A MAN has confessed to shooting dead his wife in the presence of their two children, aged four and seven. He then walked into the family home and shot her mother and sister.

The triple murder took place in the hamlet of Carracido, in north-western Spain’s Pontevedra province.

The couple were going through divorce proceedings, and José Luis Abet then returned to his house in Bertamiráns, some 20km away in the Ames municipality, and called the Guardia Civil to confess his horrific deeds.

The killer was arrested there and brought to the Guardia station for further questioning.

Sources close to the victims said that early last Monday, Abet showed up at the house the couple had built for themselves when they married.

There was no record of domestic-violence complaints, and the husband had moved out when they split up.

His wife, 39-year-old Alba Boquete Jamardo, was preparing to go to work when he showed up.

Her sister Sandra, 27, and 59-year-old mother María Elena, were there to help her with the kids, as they usually did at that time.

Alba was standing outside the car, with the children inside the vehicle, when Abet approached and shot her with a handgun, according to a reconstruction of events provided by Maica Larriba, a Pontevedra government official.

The man then walked into the house and shot the other women. Residents in the hamlet, comprising around 40 homes, heard the shots, and one of them approached the scene and guided the children to safety.

A close relative had taken them in their care, said Mayor José María Bello, in a statement to the Europa Press news agency.

Abet, who owns a frozen-food business, has a child from an earlier relationship. His ex-wife’s neighbours said the couple had been having problems for a couple of years, although nobody could recall how long they had been separated.

In recent weeks, said one resident: “Abet had been behaving strangely, and was getting along very poorly with the community.”

He did not resist arrest when Guardia officers showed up at the home he had been sharing with his own mother and sister.

The murder weapon has not been found, but Abet had no gun licence and no criminal record. Investigators believe he might have bought the gun on the black market.

Last March, a 47-year-old man shot his wife and then committed suicide in this same municipality.

So far in Spain this year, 40 women have been killed by their current or former partners. The tally since 2003, when records began, is 1,015.