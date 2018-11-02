Man who tried to sell endangered crocodile

GUARDIA Civil officers, attached to Seprona, their nature protection division, have charged a 60-year-old man from Santa Ursula with criminal injustice against an endangered species.

In August, Seprona officers spotted that a full crocodile specimen, a “Crocodylus acutus” or American Crocodile, measuring some 3.5 metres long, was being sold on the internet for 4,500 euros.

The officers knew, immediately, that they had stumbled upon a listed, endangered species, normally protected internationally.

An officer contacted the seller, asking for a specific permit, to show that he had obtained the crocodile in the correct manner.

As expected, the man, who did not have the appropriate paperwork, was later charged with crimes relating to the protection of endangered species.