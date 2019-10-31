Man punches crocodile, just to stay in one piece!

A MAN’S leg was savaged in Australia by a crocodile after he stepped on it, accidentally, believing it was a log. He had been out hunting in murky water near Minjilang, on Croker Island, near Darwin… at lunchtime!

Elston Lami Lami, 42, had a near escape as the animal then went for his groin, shredding his shorts, but avoiding serious injury. At first, the reptile stayed still beneath his foot, until, suddenly, it lunged upwards and bit his upper-right leg.

Mr Lama told local radio station ABC from a hospital bed: “When he came up, and I looked at his eye, he had crocodile tears on it, as if to say, ‘you’re mine. You’re my lunch’.

“I hit him three times in the nose, and he let me go. But he came back again and tried to attack me. But when he snapped at me, I grabbed him and held him by the jaws with two hands. But I was getting weak so I thought the only way to get his attention was to hit him again…I had to hit him again!’

Thankfully, Elston’s cousin was there to yell and distract the crocodile, as well as two dogs, who barked at the reptile. Brave Elston escaped with just two bites, but he still had to walk for half-an-hour on a wounded leg, back to his car.

“Whatever pain I was going through, I didn’t want to be shown up,” he told the radio station. But at the car, he took a few paracetamol tablets, bandaged himself up, and headed for the local Community Health Centre.

He was then airlifted to Royal Darwin Hospital, and will have to stay there for several days before he can go home. But what a tale he can relate when he does!