Man knifed several times

A MAN aged 43 was seriously injured in Gran Canaria after being stabbed several times in a brutal incident, inside a building in Vecindario, in Santa Lucia de Tirajana.

The Canarian emergency services were alerted at around 6.15pm on Wednesday, and an ambulance was dispatched to the scene immediately, after the caller said the man had been seriously injured, suffering deep wounds to both his arms, his thorax and abdomen.

When the ambulance arrived at Calle Primero de Mayo, medics assessed the victim and made him comfortable before taking him to a nearby hospital for much-needed treatment,

The police accompanied him, and are continuing to investigate.