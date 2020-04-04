MAN KILLS WIFE UNDER LOCKDOWN IN GRAN CANARIA

A man killed his 79-year-old wife this morning at their at home in the La Isleta neighbourhood of Las Palmas in Gran Canaria, and then called emergency services to admit that he had suffocated her.

The incident happened at around 7 o’clock this morning when 112 received a call, to say that a woman was unconscious. Police and medics rushed to the scene and tried to resuscitate the victim, without success, and the husband was arrested and taken to police headquarters.