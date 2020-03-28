MAN JAILED FOR THREATENING POLICEMAN

“If you touch my pregnant girlfriend, I will kill you,” he told a policeman.

A man in Gran Canaria has been sentenced to four months in prison and a 180 euro fine, for breaking the rules of confinement, then threatening and injuring a police officer.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening at around 10.30pm, when the accused was with two other people behind the football pitch in the Feriá neighborhood of Las Palmas.

Two National Police officers who were patrolling the area, for the enforcement of the confinement order, approached them, telling them to go home.

When they refused, officers told them they would be detained if they didn’t comply, and the accused began to shout angrily at them: “Don’t touch my girlfriend, she’s pregnant, touch her and I will kill you!”

The man then tried to punch one of the policemen several times, and later grabbed the same agent by the arm, hitting him twice with his elbow on the right side of his head.

The judge at Court number 4 of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria sentenced the man to 4 months imprisonment and 180 euro fine, and the police officer that had suffered minor injuries, renounced his right to be compensated.