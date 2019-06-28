Man fails to flee Spain with his four children

GUARDIA CIVIL officers moved swiftly to arrest a man at Malaga Airport last Thursday, as he prepared to flee the country with his four children.

The incident happened after a 28-year-old Swedish woman reported her husband for domestic abuse to the Guardia in Nerja, on the Costa del Sol.

She told them that they’d had an argument over a phone-charger, which he then used in attempt to strangle her.

The woman was worried that he would leave the country with their children, after finding an email with flight tickets to Sweden.

Guardia officers waited at Malaga Airport’s security area, and spotted the man with his children, and arrested him.

A Torrex judge has released him, but an investigation into domestic abuse will be staged, and the husband is not allowed within a 500m radius of his four children and wife.