MAN CHARGED FOR GOING TO THE BEACH!

Man charged for going to the beach because “he was bored”.

Security forces surprised a man on Playa El Cabrón near Arinaga yesterday, who was “taking a walk and having a bathe” on the beach, because he said “he was bored”.

They arrested him immediately as this is a breach of the rules of the decree, and charged him for not complying with house confinement

The municipality of Agüimes in Gran Canaria, has registered 26 complaints for non-compliance with the state of alarm up until yesterday, and Mayor Óscar Hernández said that he is delighted that 99.9% of the people in the area are respecting the rules and staying at home.

