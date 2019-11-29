Man, 62, attacked elderly tourists, and robbed them

THE National Police have arrested a 62-year-old man, charging him with committing violent robberies in the tourist areas of Arona and Adeje.

An investigation was carried out after several reports were made by tourists in the south of Tenerife, about a man employing violence and intimidation when robbing them.

In some cases, the assailant approached elderly tourists from behind, pushing them to the ground, as well as disorientating them. He then snatched any jewellery they were wearing, as well as purses or wallets.

On one occasion, he attacked an 80-year-old tourist, who had to be admitted into hospital until he had recuperated from the ordeal.

The thief was identified during the investigation, and officers were able to study his movements until they collected enough evidence to arrest him.

He was on the move constantly, dodging the police, but officers eventually arrested him at an Adeje apartment.

The man is now in police custody, waiting to be dealt with by a judge.