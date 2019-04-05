Malaga backpacker, who disappeared a month ago

A DISTRAUGHT Swedish woman is pleading for expats and locals to help find her missing sister, who vanished while backpacking in Malaga more than a month ago.

Madelene Tammi, from Eskilstuna, in south-east Sweden, whose heart is “bleeding”, fears her little sister Tea Nico-Lee Tammi, 23, last seen in Nerja on 3rd March, might have been kidnapped, or taken somewhere “against her will”.

She added: “The circumstances, along with details from friends she was with at the time, make me believe something bad has happened.”

Madelene added that her sister, who’d lost her passport and mobile phone, had no means of income.

Most worryingly, Tea, called Nico, affectionately, deleted all her social media, which Madelene thinks means she may have been taken somewhere against her free will.

“She definitely would have contacted me if she had moved of her own free will,” said Madelene.

She revealed that an initial search by police in the area did not yielded any leads, and Interpol are now preparing to get involved.

Police in Sweden confirmed that the case was being investigated by the country’s Police Authority.

“National police are investigating this case, but we cannot comment any further at this time,” said a local officer from Eskilstuna, where both sisters grew up.

Nico has several large stars tattooed on her left arm, and any person who believes he or she might have seen her should call Madelene on +46 739 257 141, or contact the Swedish police on +46 771 141 400.