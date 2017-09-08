Magaluf drugs gang hit by a police sting

A POLICE sting led to a total of 14 people, including 12 Britons, being held in Mallorca on suspicion of smuggling drugs into Magaluf, via speedboats, and selling them to holiday-makers.

Spanish police, who were heavily-armed, some wearing balaclavas, swooped on 12 addresses in Palma and Calvia in the early hours of the morning, following a lengthy probe, which focused on the Punta Ballena party strip.

The sting, referred to by investigators as Operation Tatum, led to the seizure of 3.5kg of cocaine, ½kg of methamphetamine, an unspecified amount of hashish, some ecstasy, huge quantities of MDMA tablets, plus hippy crack (nitrous oxide) and 123,000 euros in cash. In all, they found mountains of drugs, worth at least 150,000 euros.

Most of the cocaine was found in a car parked in a Palma garage, with more hidden inside a shoebox.

Detectives say the group, which included four women, represented the largest network of drug-dealers in this area of Magaluf, supplying a wide range of drugs

The majority of expats arrested were working as “on-street PRs” for local clubs, and at a hairdressing salon.

They were well-known in Punta Ballena, and, bragged openly on social media about their work with local clubs and lap-dancing bars, especially on their Facebook pages.

Police said this would give them easy, unhindered access to thousands of punters, without their legitimate bosses’ knowing.

Speedboats transported the drugs to the island because they were were able to mingle, unnoticed, among the thousands of craft visiting Mallorca every summer.

The drugs were then stored at various addresses in Palma and Calvia, with some taken to Magaluf on a daily basis.

But it is believed that the gang were picking up a fortune there every month.

Police became involved when one of the gang leaders was arrested after “battering” of one of his own gang.

An incredible 103,000 euros in cash, luxury watches and four top-end cars were also seized during 12 raids in Palma, Magaluf and Barcelona.

The Britons, who have all been charged, while awaiting trial, have been named as:

Derrick Rushton, 28; Aaron Harden, 32; Karl Clegg, 37; Lee Ford, 30; Dean Christie, 24; Jamie Burton, 41; Jessica Jean Rushton, 26; Meghan Tattershall, 22: Kerry-Anne Scott, 40, and Stephanie Morgan, 25.

Bail has been refused because have been deemed to be “a flight risk” by the judge.

Two other British men were released without charge while a Spaniard and a Dominican, both as yet unnamed, are still in custody.

The inquiry was launched on the back of the June 2016 Operation Daju, which led to five British and Spanish suspects arrested, together with 5kg of cocaine seized.

They were known to supply street-dealers in Punta Ballena, but those held in the latest arrests targeted nightclub revellers, often while selling entrance tickets.

A Guardia Civil statement confirmed: “Of the 14 detainees, 13 were in Mallorca. And there was one in Barcelona, who acted as a link between the Netherlands and Palma.

“That’s where the middlemen were based, while the ticketing staff distributed drugs to the customers.”