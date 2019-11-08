Lynn takes early honours on a superb Finals Night

IT was the League’s Finals’ Night at Nautas, and a party atmosphere was the order of the day.

I’m starting with the Ladies trebles, because it will be easier for me, as I know more about what happened with that match than any of the others.

That’s because I chalked it… heroic, I know. And it was sponsored by Boom Trikes Tenerife.

We had Gio, Anne & Karen (Pas O Nadas) v Jackie F, Jackie H (Emerald B) & Lynn (Pink Elephant). The Pas O Nadas ladies lost the first two legs, but the games were close and they hit back to level at 2-2. Please bear in mind that I was chalking this, and how much I wanted a 3-0 to either team, because it was so hot in there.

Back to the match, and the final leg had Jackie throwing for tops. But she hit a 20 then a double 15, busting the score, so P.O.N. stepped up for their finish, but just missed, and Lynn had the glory of double 20 with her first dart.

The Ladies’ doubles were sponsored by Scooters & Chevys Bar, in Silencio, and, again, the two Jackies were there for Emerald B, who faced Shar & Mo (Ourplace playgirls).

I can’t tell you much about this as I was still recovering from chalking the trebles. But the Emerald team won 3-2, and Jackie F hit a couple of the doubles, for which she deserves special credit. She did well by winning two finals, despite carrying an injury. But then, she doesn’t kick her darts, so a bad foot, maybe, isn’t that bad!

The Ladies’ singles were sponsored by Jet Excursions, but the match schedule was changed, and it was the last match played. I understand the switch was made through personal reasons, and it would have been unreasonable to refuse.

The Mad Hatters were represented by Janice (The Pocket Rocket), while the Playgirls had Shar back in action. And I was still in the recovery position, after chalking the trebles (that is, sitting out in the fresh air with a beer).

I heard some good scores called, and was told it was a cracking match, which ended 3-2 to The Pocket Rocket. A special mention for both players: Shar made two finals and Janice secured the first finals’ win for The Mad Hatters.

As expressed in John McWhirter’s quote: “Well done all the winners and finalists last night. So pleased for The Pocket Rocket. It was the fifth final in our three years as a team, and it´s our first win. Hopefully, there’s more to come.”

The Division 2 trebles were sponsored by Boom Trikes Tenerife, and monopolised, mainly, by

Emerald Lounge players. We had Daz, Matt and Legs (Emerald Lounge) v Carl & Andy (Emerald Lounge) with P.O.N. (Pas O Nadas). This one also finished 3-2 to the Emerald Lounge, but it was the two-thirds team of Carl, Andy & Pod who prevailed.

The Division 2 doubles, sponsored by Scooters & Chevys Bar, saw Pink Elephant back in action, with Alan & Per facing the Club Activo pairing of Rob & Sergio.

As newcomers, the Pink Elephant obviously have a new trophy cabinet, and they’re in a rush to fill it, starting with a 3-1 success.

The Division 2 singles, sponsored by Jet Excursions, was a bit more conclusive, with Rob (Club Activo) running out a clear 3-0 winner against Carl (Emerald Lounge). I may be a bit bias because I play for Emerald B, but I am impressed with how many times I had to write “Emerald”!

The Division 1 trebles were sponsored by Boom Trikes Tenerife, and Pas O Nadas International were represented by Paul, Quality & Brandon. But they found the Pink Elephant team of Tony, Telf & Per, just too good on the night, losing 4-1. That cabinet is filling up!

The Division 1 doubles, sponsored by Scooters & Chevys Bar, saw Pas O Nadas International back in action, with Quality & Robert facing The Pub pairing of Ally & Andy.

It was a similar story to the trebles for Pas O Nadas International, because they lost 4-1 again, but heads up Quality for making two finals, which was better than most of us did.

Last, but by no means least, the Division 1 singles, which, for many, is the big one, and again. sponsored by Jet Excursions.

The Pink Elephant’s Tom played Steve from Suters 20;30 Crew, and there were some top darts thrown, with first-class finishing. It led to another winner’s trophy for Pink Elephant, as Tom prevailed 4-1. Just how big is that cabinet?

Well done to all the players, and a big thank-you to all the sponsors. Thanks also to the scorers, (especially the one who did the ladies trebles), as well as Debs & Ray for hosting us, and providing some excellent food.

And thanks to Jackie Higgs for arranging the competitions. Finally, we can’t have a report without Graham’s name cropping up. There are no quotes from him, but he gets a big thanks anyway for acting as MC. Don’t tell him, but I think his quotes are better!

We also had a catch-up game played on Monday, with Picasso’s welcoming Marilyns. The home team prevailed

6-2, but, as you might see from the picture, everyone clearly enjoyed the night, and especially Lorna, who gained her first-ever win.

Well done Lorna. No wonder she had such high praise for the evening. Here’s what she wrote on the Facebook page:

“Last night was a fabulous night of darts, Picasso’s 6 Marilyns 2. Got to say, we played Picassos on our very first game of the season, and last night was the return game. You didn’t disappoint, so friendly, and great fun was had by all.”

Don’t forget, the Facebook page is there for all of us, so whether you want to ask a question, have a say on something, or find up-to-date info, you should give it a look, even if you don’t already use it.

If you want even more info, we also have the website at our disposal, where you can check out fixtures, results, league tables, contacts, and so on.

Here is the link: http://cancertenerife.com/oasisfmdarts/

Finally, we have the draw, plus handicapping, for the first-round of the Canarian Weekly. Monday night’s result is not yet including in the tables, etc., because it’s too much work for one result. And I’m getting old. I will include it when the next league matches are played, but I’m sure Chas has used it for the handicapping.