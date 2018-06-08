What a lucky pup!

Accion del Sol news

ONE of the puppies found a few weeks ago in a cave has been adopted by a lovely family from Callao Savaje, where she now has the loving home she deserves.

Rescue dogs make excellent pets, and we always encourage people to adopt, not buy. We do not charge for adoptions, but donations are very welcome towards the vast running costs of the refuge.

Every dog is sterilised or castrated, microchipped, fully inoculated and heartworm and flea free. It has a clean bill of health, as well as its passport, so you can rest assured that your dog will have the best possible start to life.

Next event

A date for your diary is 7th July which is our next fund-raising event. Please pencil it in, and come to support the many dogs in our care.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol