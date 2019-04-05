Lucky boy!

Accion del Sol news

THIS gorgeous pure Yorkie arrived at the refuge in terrible condition, with badly-overgrown nails. He is in his later years, but he’s been very lucky.

After veterinary care, and a full makeover and pedicure, he has, luckily, found a new owner who will care for him, and give him the love he so deserves.

Travel volunteers

We are desperately looking for people who are travelling to Cologne, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Leipzig, Berlin or Hamburg, who would be willing to take a dog with them to his or her new home.

We are not allowed to transport dogs without a passenger.

Everything is taken care of by our staff, and AktionTier meet you at the airport, on arrival and departure, and all paperwork is organised by us. Please contact us if you would like to help the dogs reach their forever homes.

Assistance required

We are always looking for people to walk the dogs in the refuge during opening hours.

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219 or 602463242, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol