What a lucky boy!

KittyCatz news

KITTYCATZ are affiliated to the charities Sangha San Miguel Educational Farm and MADAT (Manos Amigas de los Animales de Tenerife).

They, as well as us, benefit from the money raised from our Name the Teddy games, which we started in November.

Our first game was hosted by Jayne Fearnall at Java Bar, and all the names sold within the hour! Not only has Jayne become the new owner of Java Bar, but she also adopted a kitten from us, who we called Charlie.

He had rather a sad beginning. He was found, along with four siblings. They were little, black, fluffy babies of just a day old. By the time one of our volunteers came to their rescue, three were already dead, with just Charlie and his sister left, barely alive.

We are lucky enough to have some amazing vets who give us a charity discount, so Charlie and his sister were given antibiotics and a supply of special kitten milk, and taken home by one of our intensive-care experts.

Our team all have special skills, including being able to bottle feed through the night, and provide dedicated, medical expertise. During the first night of bottle feeding, and around-the-clock care, it was apparent that these poor kittens were much sicker than first thought, and Charlie’s sister didn’t make it through the night.

It can be difficult to diagnose the problem when they are only a few days old. We just have to keep trying, and hope that, one morning, green poop has become a bit more solid, and rasps become breaths. It was clear that the litter was abandoned, and they were left to fend for themselves by their mother, because she detected they were too sick. Mother nature is amazing, but brutal, sometimes.

The first winner of Name the Teddy was Tricia, and the money raised gives our sick kittens the best start in life. The special kitten milk and good-quality food comes from the vet. Supermarket brands do not help to fight off off infection.

Java Bar also ran a competition to win two hampers over Christmas and New Year, kindly donated by Paul Sharples of Combined Construction Services.

Without these acts of kindness, we would not have been able to save Charlie, now named Pascal, who is rumoured to be a little tinker. No Christmas trees are safe, with kittens around!

If you are in Los Cristianos, be sure to visit Java Bar and see what you can win. They will be happy to collect your pesky little coins on our behalf, too. Follow our work on Facebook or www.kittycatz.net