Lucky to be alive!

Accion del Sol news

WE never fail to be amazed by the unbelievable cruelty of which humans are capable. These gorgeous puppies were dumped in a plastic container, by a person with no heart for animals or life, outside the church in Tegueste.

They’re now safely at the refuge, and on their way to recovery. After the official period of time and the necessary health care, vaccinations, passports and microchips, and they are given a clean bill of health, they will all be up for adoption. If you are interested in adopting one of the puppies, or any of the 230 dogs in our care, please do come and visit us.

Solidarity walk

This Sunday (24th), at 10am, we are going on our solidarity walk to the beach, with the dogs in the refuge. Each dog will be wearing a green, handkerchief neck tie, to support adopting, not buying, a dog. If you would like to join us, please contact the refuge to confirm your attendance. This is a great way of helping the dogs, and they love a much-welcome walk.

Assistance required

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219 or 602463242, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol