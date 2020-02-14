VIEW WHOLE
Aren’t they lovely?

Molly’s animal news

THESE gorgeous puppies are ready for foster homes, or, even better, loving forever homes. They are nearly eight weeks old, and still with their mother.

They have big stunning eyes, are amazingly cute and curious, and ready to see more of the world. They will grow up to be medium-sized, around 20kg, with flat coats.

Contact Molly’s Animal Care and Adoption Centre to arrange viewings. Tel: 667 62 18 75, or check out our Facebook page, for more pictures.

 

 

