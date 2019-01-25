VIEW WHOLE
Lovely pups need a home

Live Arico news

WE have five small handfuls at the shelter who were abandoned in a cave. They are getting lots of attention, and are being socialised well here.

They will be medium-sized dogs when grown. Please come along to the dog-walking club and meet them, or contact Oceana on the number below if you would like to take a look, with a view to adoption.

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 9am-1pm. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you can keep fit and find a furry friend at the same time. Send a WhatsApp to Oceana on 659 242 572 for further details, or just pop in and meet the dogs.

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops. Donations are always very much appreciated.

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-2pm and now Sundays 11am-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10am-4pm), Saturday 10am-2pm and Sunday 11am-3pm.

Join us on Facebook – Live Arico P.A.W.S Tenerife

twitter.com/live_arico

www.livearico.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

