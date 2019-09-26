Lovely Lara

Live Arico news

THIS is Lara. She is five years old, super lovely and very good with other dogs. She is sweet with children and adults.

Because of her owner’s ill health, which will not improve, Lara had to be brought to the shelter. She has had a very tough time getting used to being in the kennels, because she had always lived in a home. She doesn’t understand why she is there.

She is very well behaved, and walks perfectly on the leash. We need to find a home really urgently, and adoption or fostering is a possibility. Please help us to find her a home.

Dog-walking club

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 9am-1pm. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you can keep fit and find a furry friend at the same time. Please come and meet the dogs. They have a fabulous time with the walkers, and look forward to going out for a wander. Please feel free to pop along, even for a chat. If you have any questions, send a WhatsApp to Mark on 6522 97853, for further details.

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops. Donations are always very much appreciated.

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-2pm and now Sundays 11am-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10am-4pm), Saturday 10am-2pm. The shop is now open on Sundays from 11am-3pm.

