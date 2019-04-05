A lovely lad!

K9 animal news

THIS picture of Jones was taken just as he was coming back from a long walk in the sun. He was thirsty and a bit tired.

Fiona, from K9, tells the story: “He arrived at K9 a few months ago, after being found in a barranca by three young men. This beautiful boy was very skinny and nervous, and had no idea what was going on. We took him in and discovered he had no chip, so no owner could be contacted.

“He spent the first few days with us, shaking, and would not let anyone get too close. He looked very scared and confused, and it did take him some time to settle in and begin to trust us.

“Jones is a handsome boy with a lot of different colouring, and he is still quite young. We knew he needed a play mate. We matched him with one our other new arrivals at the time, Grace, but we think she was a bit too much for him.

“Luckily for us, we had three other dogs sharing at the time, another male and two females, who welcomed Jones into their little pack. So he became part of their gang. For those of you who come, regularly, to the kennels, you will know that the three dogs that Jones shared with went to their forever homes, all within a week.

“Scrappy went to Holland, Elmo got adopted here on the island, and Chris was out on trial, also in Tenerife. Jones was left on his own, not really understanding what was going on. One day he had three friends, and, within three days, they were all gone.

“Where was his new family? Did he not deserve a second chance?

Jones is a very sweet, quiet boy, who likes to play, and gets on with a lot of dogs. We were able to quickly match Jones with two other dogs in the shelter, another male and a female. We think they are all about the same age.

“He loves getting out for long walks, and is happy with, or without, other dogs, while out and about. He has come out of his shell and loves to get pets and cuddles from us all. And, of course, he loves to get treats, too! He needs his forever home, and a loving family to welcome him in to their lives.”

You can get in touch by calling 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com