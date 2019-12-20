Love prawns? Then treat them tenderly

SPAIN’S Ministry of Health has warned against sucking the heads of prawns, because they carry high levels of cadmium (Cd), which is a heavy metal associated with zinc, copper and lead ores.

While this metal occurs naturally in the environment, human activity such as mining, and the burning of fossil fuels and waste, has seen a rise in its presence.

And it is believed that the metal can accumulate in the human body, mainly in the liver and kidneys, over 10-30 years.

After prolonged exposure, it can cause renal dysfunction and failure. And, in the long term, cancer!

That’s why the metal has been classed a Category 1 carcinogen for humans, by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).

Given its potential for accumulation in the liver and kidneys of animals, the highest levels occur in the edible offal of animals (kidney, liver etc).

High consumption levels are also found with shellfish, because, in many cases, the whole animal is consumed, including the viscera (liver, kidneys etc), where cadmium is concentrated.

In the case of prawns, the majority of these organs are contained in its “head”, which is often sucked by prawn-lovers.

In products of plant origin, the highest levels are found in algae, cocoa, wild mushrooms and oilseeds.