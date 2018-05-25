Loro Park Foundation banishes parrot worry

LORO Parque Foundation, thanks to its conservation efforts, has saved nine parrot species from imminent, total extinction.

Since its 1994 creation, the Foundation has spent more than $18,000,000 (15m euros) supporting conservation projects for endangered species.

The change of “threat” category in many of these nine parrot species is a worldwide environmental conservation success, which makes this non-profit organisation, internationally, the most effective in this area.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) “Red List”, groups the various species into different categories of threat: of minor concern, almost threatened, vulnerable, endangered, critically-endangered, extinct in the wild and extinct.

The psittacids (parrots), were one of the most threatened groups of birds on the planet. Now, though, these species have been saved from imminent extinction, thanks to Loro Parque Foundation.