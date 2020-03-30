MORE LONG TERM LETS AVAILABLE DUE TO ZERO TOURISM

More long term rental homes available due to ‘zero tourism’.

Property website Idealista, says they have seen an increase in properties listed for long let across the Canaries, since the announcement of closure for hotels and holiday accommodation to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Statistics show that it is mainly for properties in urban areas, and generally ones deemed ‘uncompetitive’ in the tourist market, as owners with more attractive properties will wait a few months instead.

The increase is also significant due to the current isolation situation, as listings had all but stopped as the state of alarm was announced.

Although this may only be a relatively short term change, it is hoped that this trend may force a reduction in monthly rental figures which have spiralled in recent years.