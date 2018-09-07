Not long to go!

Cats Welfare news

CATS Welfare will be holding a unique event tomorrow (Saturday 8th September) at Harvey’s Bar, Los Cristianos, from 6pm ’til late!

The evening will be based on the popular TV series Stars In Their Eyes, and entrants will have to look, and sound, as much like their chosen artistes as possble! Amazing transformations will be taking place, when, for a few hours, “ordinary” people become icons from the world of music, such as Louis Armstrong, Amy Winehouse, Neil Sedaka, Bruno Mars and Bon Jovi.

There will be a raffle, with fantastic prizes up for grabs, including a round of golf, a two-night hotel stay for two people, a laptop computer, boat trip, paragliding, full car-engine service and exterior polish, jet skiing, two tickets for a show, and much more.

It should be a brilliant evening, so please come to watch them perform!

Beautiful, black kitties!

We have two more black kittens ready for adoption. They are female and about six weeks old, and are very friendly and playful. They have been wormed and deflead, and please remember that neutering, injections and microchips are paid for by us, for all black kittens. If you would like to meet them, please send us a private message.

Adoptions

Don Perro Vets, Las Chafiras, 922 735824, and Yaiza Vet, Los Cristianos, 922 169381, have a variety of Cats Welfare kittens available to view. Just pop along, during their opening hours.

We also have lots of other adorable kittens available, all waiting to be adopted so that they can start their new lives in special, new homes! As well as kittens, we have several adult cats available, male and female, ranging from 18 months to seven years. All adults are leukaemia negative, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

All cats and kittens are adopted with a week’s trial in your home. If you are interested, please contact us via Facebook, or ring/WhatsApp Sandra (English, Spanish and German) on 6712 82773 after 6pm, or Sharon (English) on 6625 24006.

Charity table events

Also taking place tomorrow (Saturday 8th September), are our table-top sales at Koala Sur, Las Chafiras, and Koala Adeje. As always, we’ll be selling beautiful creations, gifts etc. Any food donations for the cats and kittens in our care would be greatly appreciated.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, sheets, towels, bedding etc. for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop. It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm. If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 6365 90557, and he will arrange collection from you.