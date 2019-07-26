London to be as warm as Barcelona, by 2050!

IN just over 30 years, the climate in Madrid will be very similar to that of present-day Marrakech, and that of London will, almost certainly, be a match for today’s heat in Barcelona.

Research at the Federal Polytechnic School (ETH) in Zürich, Switzerland, published in the science magazine Plos One, concludes that 77% of major cities worldwide will have an extremely different climate in the year 2050 to that of 2019.

In fact, most of those in the northern hemisphere will feel more like those 1,000km south, and those in the southern hemisphere will feel like those 1,000km further north.

Londoners had a taste of it in June, and they could be basking in months of summer warmth, cooling down considerably by mid-October… but still not needing a coat for nearly another month.

In Madrid, sweltering summers like those of the southern Moroccan city of Marrakech may not be noticed much for their rise in temperature, given that the Spanish capital is always baking from June to early September.

But the humidity might be greater, and the warm weather start earlier and finish later, with daytime November temperatures around 23ºC to 25ºC, with no heating or covers needed at night.

The research also shows that the climate in Stockholm, Sweden, similar to that of Scotland right now, will be closer to that of Budapest, Hungary, which is roughly that of

mid-France.

And Moscow, with its punishingly-cold winters, in double figures below zero, will feel more like that of Sofia, Bulgaria, which is slightly warmer than the mildest year-round temperatures in middle England.

Basing their investigation on 520 of the world’s largest cities, the Swiss research team found that over 75% of metropolitan areas will have a temperature and humidity level of those 1,000km closer to the tropics.

The remaining 23% of cities, all of which are the closest to the equator, will not see much change in temperature. But they will have much longer droughts and rainy seasons.

In fact, 22% of the world’s cities, by 2050, will have a climate régime “which does not exist anywhere on the planet today” rising to 30% of those closest to the equator, which will generally be drier. These figures are based upon “the most optimistic scenarios”, say scientists.

The study is aimed at helping town planners and other authorities prepare their cities for the future. For example, new buildings in the south of England, as well as central and northern Europe, might need to be fitted with air-conditioning, and designed so the sun can be filtered out in summer.

Other infrastructure, like public outdoor swimming pools, could also be required.

Global warming in the last few thousand years has already made a big difference to temperatures, and it also changes the face of crops and wildlife, native to various countries.

Spain’s northern region of Cantabria, for example, until about 12,000 years ago, had a climate similar to that of the north of Scotland.