Just go Loco at Coco Loco

by Paul Waller

IN the heart of Amarilla Golf, there is a bar that used to be called the Rockin Horse. In the last few months, it has been reinvented, revamped and repainted.

The main sign on the front has been replaced with a different one, for a new bar called Coco Loco, and the two people creating all of this are Chris and Katie. Both have years of experience in other establishments on the island, so moving to their own premises seemed to be the next step, before they get married, next year.

So what’s happening now at Coco Loco? Well. First there is a new menu for you to try which still includes “Chippy Friday”. Large tasty cod, battered sausage, and all your other Chippy favourites, served on paper for that authentic taste. These are served between 6-10pm.

Sunday-roast dinners are available for €9.50 or €10.50, with a glass of wine or beer, between 2-7pm. Breakfasts are served everyday from 9am til midday. Lunch, snacks, sandwiches and rolls are available all day. The dinner menu is served from 6pm.

There is an all-new, extended Coco Loco Happy Hour, from 3- 8pm! A proper happy hour! Enjoy live entertainment every night, hosted by Coco Loco’s very own owner/compere, Chris “The Flash”.

Other new changes include all tradesmen/workers being welcome in the bar, and Chris and Katie will be putting on free Tradesmen Tapas from 2pm on a Friday afternoon, to start your weekend off properly, to go with a few beers.

On Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, from 7-9pm, the little ones are going to be entertained with a disco. For the budding little singers out there, there will also be karaoke!

For golfers and residents, they have now developed a loyalty card. Ask the staff for details. Anything is good for cheaper drinks! And, if you are on holiday, you haven’t been missed out. There is a loyalty card for you, also.

Now, as you all know, the festive season is not far away, so why not let them look after you on Christmas Day? Bookings are now being taken for the two sittings, 1pm and 5pm. The cost is €25 for adults, and €12.50 for under-11s.

New Year’s Eve is going to be the party of all parties, to start the year! It will be free entry to all, and, for only €10, there will be an all-you-can-eat-buffet avaiable. Book your places now!

Finally, everyone is welcome to the official relaunch party on Saturday 16th November, from 7pm till late, with live music and entertainment. Chris will start it off at 9pm, followed by The Blues Brothers at 10pm, Willy Ray – Prince of Soul at 11pm, and The Tenor Ladies from midnight.

So put Saturday16th November in your diary, because this is a night not to be missed! There is also a invitation-only, pre-launch, VIP party from 6-7pm, hosted by Slap and Tickle.

So, come on. Let’s get behind these two, and make their new venture start with a bang. Get down to Coco Loco in Amarilla Golf, and party party party.

Pop in, or check them out on Facebook, Coco Loco Karaoke Sports Bar, for the latest news and events.