LOCKDOWN EXTENSION PROPOSAL ALLOWING CHILDREN OUTDOORS EXPLAINED

On Saturday evening the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, announced some changes to the state of alarm that will give hope to many during the coronavirus pandemic.

All of these points will be voted for by Congress on Wednesday.

Here is an overview of what he said:

1. EXTENSION OF STATE OF ALARM:

Sánchez will ask Congress for a new extension until the end of May 9th.

2. CHILDREN WILL BE ABLE TO GO OUTDOORS:

Sánchez stated that the situation of minors will be “alleviated” and will serve as a transition for de-escalation.

Children will be able to leave their homes “in a controlled manner” complying with social distancing and hygiene measures, starting from April 27th.

He said that this measure is based on the recommendations given by the Scientific Committee that advises the Government, alongside pediatricians and child psychologists.

“The experts consider that it is possible to alleviate one of the aspects of confinement that most affects families, which is the suffering of their sons and daughters,” Sánchez said, clarifying that it would not have been possible to make the decision without the “sacrifice of all to stop the spread of the virus.”

By allowing children outside, Spain will be doing the same as other European countries. Even in Italy, with the worst data in the epidemic, it was approved on March 31st that minors under 18 go out for a walk accompanied by their parents and close to their homes.

The children who will be able to take advantage of this will, in principle, be those under 12 years of age, as established by the Public Health Law.

However, the president did not specify how long these walks will last or in which areas they can be carried out, bur it will be under rules of social distancing and hygiene, which will be specified in the next few days with the Scientific Committee.

3. TRANSITION OF DE-ESCALATION:

“Despite the enormous progress we’ve made, it is still not possible to lift the containment measures and move to phase 2 of de-escalation,” confirmed Sánchez, explaining that the country is not yet in a position to meet the eight requirements that the World Health Organization recommends to embark on the road to normality: “Transmission must be controlled and positive cases identified; the health system must be able to cope with infections, identify them and warn contacts; and the risk sectors such as the elderly and the sick must be under control”.

The WHO also says that countries must supervise people from other places, in addition to ensuring that strict preventive measures are maintained in work and educational centers. The population must also have complete information on the situation at all times and adopt a responsible attitude regarding distance and hygiene measures.

4. DE-ESCALATION:

Despite the request for the new extension of the State of Alarm, the Prime Minister hopes that May will be the month in which confinement can begin to gradually be de-escalated.

However, he did not suggest which activities will be able to go back to work straight away.

Sánchez called this the application of “new alarm states”, in which decision-making will be based on the recommendations of the Scientific Committee and will be adapted to the different realities of the autonomous communities.

5. MASKS:

The Ministry of Health will approve an order today to “control and fix” the prices of the masks with the aim of making them “affordable for the entire population”, according to Sánchez, who at this time, didn’t specify the price or method of distribution.

This week chemists have demanded that pharmacies be classified as a place to collect masks, considering that these professionals are the most capable of dispensing sanitary protection material with minimal risk.