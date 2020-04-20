LLUIS SERRA “WE ARE IN FAVOUR OF DE-ESCALATION OF CONFINEMENT FOR THE CANARIES”

Tenerife will be the last island to leave confinement:

“It is the island with the worst numbers and rate of infection.”

“All deaths in nursing homes have been in Tenerife.”

“You have to be more strict with workers and construction companies; or put on masks and keep the safety distance.”

The spokesman for the Scientific Committee of experts that advises the Canary Islands Government coronavirus, Lluis Serra Majem, has said that “without hesitation” after April 27th, relaxation to confinement rules could begin in the Islands, that would be carried out in phases so that the Archipelago can gradually recover some normality.

It could start with La Graciosa, El Hierro, and La Gomera, where the rate of infections is lower and there have been no deaths from COVID-19.

However, Tenerife will be the last to have these benefits “because there is still a drip of daily infections”, although the epidemiological situation is improving.

Serra warned that it is necessary to “be severe with the compliance” of security measures among the population, especially construction workers who began their activity again last week.

Questioned about the exceptions that could be made to the confinement, Serra, stated that “the relaxation to confinement in the Canary Islands should begin to be implemented after April 26th without hesitation. And it should start with the possibility of doing outdoor activities at certain times, for example, from 6am to 9am to go running near your place of residence, no more than 1 or 2 kilometers from home, going out individually or in very small groups keeping a safety distance between two and four meters, and using masks”.

He was also in favour of allowing a daily outing for a child accompanied by an adult, within the neighborhood.”

However, the Scientific Committee “is still very concerned about the health of the elderly” and they will be the last to emerge, “because they are the most vulnerable and we want to protect them to the maximum. It is not that there is a significant general risk, but if there is a rebound in the future, we do not want it to be in older or more vulnerable people.”

Serra added that, possibly at tomorrow’s meeting with the President of the Canary Islands Government, Ángel Víctor Torres, a draft of the document could be presented with measures to proceed with early de-confinement, without the Archipelago being a ‘test bed’, but rather to ask the national authorities that the de-escalation be considered, taking into account the situation and the uniqueness that occurs in each of the Islands in which this reduction in regulations arises.

RECOMMENDATIONS THAT MUST BE FOLLOWED:

Lluis Serra was clear when stating that “when we ask residents of Canaries if they go out on the street to maintain these security measures, that they will use masks and they will continue to wash their hands regularly, 99% tell us that yes. However, when we asked them if they think that the rest of the Canaries will do it like them, 66% answered that they did not, that is, 66 out of 100 respondents believe that their fellow citizens are not going to follow security measures, wear a mask, keep social distancing and continue with hand hygiene”.

After concluding the restriction to non-essential activities last Monday, many employees returned to work with the limitations of social isolation, maintaining security measures, and restricting movements in order to protect the health of citizens. The return to construction and industry activity has been an important test and has worried scientists.

In this regard, he stated that “the Scientific Committee is concerned that after the first week of opening of non-essential activities, we have seen how construction has returned to the activity, and in many cases the workers are not rigorously complying with the norms, that is, they are not keeping the safety distances and sometimes they do not put on masks. We have to be clear about one thing, either we keep the safety distance or we use masks. We cannot allow people who are currently working not to comply with safety regulations. We have to be very severe with the workers and with the companies. If they do not do well, we will not be able to recommend either April 27th, May 5th, or May 15th. This is a clear and forceful message to all the working population, it is necessary to fulfill the security norms”.