New Liverpool flights to Tenerife this winter

WINTER flights to Tenerife will operate, twice weekly, from Liverpool’s John Lennon Airport (LJLA) as part of its 2019-20 season.

The service begins on 30th October and will be easyJet’s fifth new route from the city in the last 12 months.

It will also be the first time the budget airline has operated flights to Tenerife from Liverpool, complementing their existing Canary Island portfolio of flights to Lanzarote and Fuerteventura.

Paul Winfield, LJLA’s Director of Aviation Development, said: “We are delighted to secure this latest new route to Tenerife.

“Holiday-makers from across the North West and North Wales will be able to benefit from this new winter sun service.”

One-way flights are on sale now, from £49.99 per person.