Live Paws news

Cloe needs a kind heart

CLOE was rescued last week, and, to our surprise, she turned out to be pregnant. She shares a cage with four other young dogs, and it is difficult for her to live with her companions, in her condition.

She is three weeks away from giving birth, and needs a quiet, short-term home, in which to have her pups. Can you offer Cloe a place to have her babies? Please contact Mark on 652 229 853. All expenses will be paid.

Dog-walking club

Join our dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 9am-1pm. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you can keep fit and find a furry friend at the same time. Please come and meet the dogs. They have a fabulous time with the walkers, and look forward to going out for a wander. Please feel free to pop along, even for a chat. If you have any questions, send a WhatsApp to Mark on 6522 97853, for further details.

Live Paws shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops. Donations are always very much appreciated.

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-2pm and now Sundays 11am-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10am-4pm), Saturday 10am-2pm. The shop is now open on Sundays from 11am-3pm.

Join us on Facebook – Live Arico P.A.W.S Tenerife

twitter.com/live_arico

www.livearico.com