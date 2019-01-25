Live like a Duke. . . shop ’til you drop!

A NEW commercial centre opened its doors on 30th November 2018, and the manager, Katerina Krasnevskaya, has given some interesting details about this completely-renovated and unique shopping environment, which is warm and welcoming.

What does “Be a Duke” mean?

Duque (Spanish), Herzog (German), Knyaz (Russian) is, normally, a British nobleman holding the highest hereditary title outside the royal family, ranking immediately below a Prince and above a Marquis; a member of the highest rank of the British peerage and European aristocracy.

Also, the title Dux survived in the Eastern Roman Empire, where it was used in several contexts, signifying a rank equivalent to a Captain or General.

Here in Tenerife, we take Duque to mean the luxurious district in the South of the island, with Playa del Duque being the best beach in Costa Adeje.

It is a high-class resort, and has always been highly-rated for offering the best service and living conditions, with top class luxury in a beach-front setting. So “Be a Duke” is a special claim, inviting you to feel special, 365 days a year.

So Playa del Duque means Beach of the Duke?

Of course, and it was one of the first beaches to be awarded with the Blue Flag for its cleanliness. Originally, it was named after the Casa del Duque, the castle that everyone can see from the coastline.

This majestic mansion was built for Duke Abrants in 1936, and was supposed to receive King Alfonso XIII, following the establishment of the Second Spanish Republic in 1931, to go into exile with all his family. The king didn’t come, and he settled in Rome, instead.

Does the commercial centre have its own family history?

This is a history of family values and traditions, the continuity of three generations. Nowadays, the offspring of the García Rozas family are recreating the dream of their father, who, unfortunately, didn’t realise it, because of his early death. The idea was to renovate the centre that was built by their grandfather.

Do you also have a title?

I gained the crown of Dama Tropicana in 2017. It was a thrilling competition during the annual International Charity Festival, supported by the local Arona authorities, and held at Infanta Leonor stage in Los Cristianos. So the Duke theme seems attractive to me.

Is that why you started being a director here?

Well, I have always been looking forward to a job like this, and to be able to use my personal experience in sales, fashion, blogging and marketing. It’s a great transformation for me. Besides, I love fashion like almost every woman! So I’m happy to be a representative of The Duke Shops.

Tell us more about this new commercial centre.

The Duke Shops is a new retail space, established in a different way, and it’s not just a place to connect consumers with products. They can engage with brands, experiences, entertainment and service providers.

We were choosing the operators with the original concept-store projects, and certainly with the successful experience on the market. Each brand needs to be modern, open to a wide target, and affordable, but with the high quality.

There is a new range of boutiques which are not typical for the mass-market traditions of the island. For example, three brands, Armani Exchange, Ted Baker and Poden & Cool, are entering the island for the first time.

Also, we will offer a comfortable food court on the upper floor with crafted food, so-called “artesanal” in Spanish. Finding good restaurants is very important to us. We would like to see the service models where the food served is still of the highest standard, but where service time rivals that of traditional “fast-food” outlets.

So you are very welcome to The Duke Shops, especially now during the sales! Be smart! We are waiting for you!