Litter training

USING the litter tray is second nature to most cats. Training kittens to use one is usually as easy as showing them where it is, and putting them in it.

When you bring your cat home, the litter tray should be one of your first stops. Let them sniff it, and then place them inside it. They may dig around, or jump back out, but just place them inside it again in an hour or two.

Often, cats will shun the litter tray if it’s not in a quiet location that they can access at all times, but don’t position it near their food or water.

Cats are fussy about their trays, so, to provide them with the most appealing “bathroom” facilities, you should clean it daily and change it weekly. Just as we don’t like to use filthy, overflowing toilets, cats don’t like wading through waste to find a patch of clean litter.

Don’t use litter that is scented, because it’s only geared towards the owner, not the cat. Some cats will refuse to use trays containing heavily-scented litter, and some may prefer one type of litter to another.

The litter types are clay-based clumping, clay-based non-clumping, crystal, and natural/biodegradable. If you experience problems getting a cat to use the tray, experiment with different varieties of litter.

Wash your litter tray thoroughly every week or two. Over time, a litter box will absorb cat urine (even with liners). Wash it thoroughly with soapy water every week, and be sure to rinse meticulously so that it doesn’t retain a strong smell of detergent.

Getting used to a litter box isn’t difficult for most cats. If you know your cat’s litter-tray preferences, you’re unlikely to encounter any unpleasant accidents.

