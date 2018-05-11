Litter training

USING the litter tray is second nature to most cats. Training kittens to use one is usually as easy as showing them where it is, and putting them in it.

When you bring your cat home, the litter tray should be one of your first stops. Let them sniff it, and then place them inside it. They may dig around, or jump back out, but just place them inside it again in an hour or two. Often, cats will shun the tray if it’s not in a quiet location that they can access at all times, but don’t put it near their food or water.

Cats are fussy about their trays, so to provide them with the most appealing waste facilities, you should clean it daily and change it weekly. Just as we don’t like to use filthy, overflowing toilets, cats don’t like wading through waste to find a patch of clean litter.

Don’t use litter that is scented, because it’s only geared toward the owner, not the cat. Some cats will refuse to use trays containing heavily-scented litter, and they may prefer one type to another.

The litter types are clay-based clumping, clay-based non-clumping, crystal, and natural/biodegradable. If you experience problems getting a cat to use the tray, experiment with different types of litter.

Wash your litter tray thoroughly every week or two. Over time, a litter tray will absorb cat urine (even with liners). Wash it thoroughly with soapy water every week, and be sure to rinse thoroughly after washing, so that it doesn’t retain a strong detergent. Getting used to a litter tray isn’t difficult for most cats. If you know your cat’s preferences, you’re unlikely to encounter any unpleasant accidents.

Injured cat

This cat was found after having been hit by a car. Nothing is broken; he just has cuts and bruises. He is leukaemia negative and will be neutered. He is friendly, but a little nervous after his ordeal.

A home is needed for him in a few weeks’ time. He is staying at Yaiza Vets in Los Cristianos, if anyone is interested in adopting him.

Adoptions

Please consider adopting a kitten/cat from us. Contact us via our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com or ring/whatsapp Maria (English) on 6466 29129, seven days a week 9am-6pm, or Sandra (Spanish and German) after 6pm on 6712 82773. All kittens go on a week’s trial, in your home, so you can be sure you’ve made the right decision.

Our shop

Do you have clothes sitting in the wardrobe that you never wear? Cats Welfare is, especially, looking for tops of all sizes. We also need cat food, litter, old newspapers, sheets, towels, bedding etc for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items.

Items can be dropped into the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10am-6pm. If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 636590557, and he will arrange collection from you. All for the good of the cats of Tenerife.