Listeria looms again as family are struck

THE Junta issued a new health alert for listeria in Malaga, after a meat product was found to be carrying the deadly bacteria.

The affected product is Chicharron Especial, by La Montanera del Sur, which is produced by Benaojan company Incarybe SL.

The brand has now ceased production as a precaution, after a 47-year-old man tested positive for listeria after eating the meat product.

The Junta has ordered the closure of the factory, and, as a precaution, has halted production of all products made by Incarybe SL.

The Ministry of Health and Families said the sample of the “Chicharrón Especial, which tested positive, was taken by Junta inspectors on 6th September.

The family were served the infected product in Ronda.

It happened after seven people from the same family went to Marbella’s Costa del Sol Hospital with symptoms of food poisoning, after consuming the product in a Ronda restaurant.

One of the group, the 47-year-old male, tested positive for listeria, and three others have tested negative, while the test results for the remaining three are pending.

The man who tested positive for listeria had flown back to his home in England, where he lives, before receiving his results. He is receiving treatment there.

The patient’s wife has also been admitted to hospital, although the results of her analysis have not tested positive for listeria.