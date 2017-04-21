So much life – above and below the ocean

LAS Galletas stages Fenáutica 2017, its popular Nautical Fair, on the 3rd and 4th of June at the town’s Marina del Sol, which organises the event.

On the menu are all kinds of sea-faring activities and sports, lectures and workshops, as well as performances, concerts and gastronomic proposals.

In addition, there are various planned activities, including a Regatta for the 5th Guanche’s Cup, an Underwater photo and video contest, fly-board and jet-ski exhibitions and practices, plus kayaking and paddle-surfing.

Scuba-diving is also available if you fancy exploring the depths. Go to www.fenautica.com to learn more about this intriguing day.