Life is a journey. Prepare, to enjoy it without worries.

LIVING in Spain is, undoubtedly, a great and enjoyable experience, but, unfortunately, sometimes we have to face the legalities of a different bureaucracy.

You can find many differences in legal procedures, even when it comes to death, something inevitable that we all have to deal with. In order to make things a little easier at these sad times, you must be ready for what’s in store.

The cost of a funeral in Spain, like most countries, continues to rise, and most Spanish families take out some kind of funeral insurance to cover the related expenses, and to avoid the administrative headache of what is, of course, a very difficult time.

You may ask yourself, do I need funeral insurance in Spain? You might not have thought about it yet, but it might be time to leave everything in place for your loved ones, by taking out a funeral insurance, to alleviate some of the costs and the difficulties that your family will face, especially when they reside outside of Spain.

What are the advantages of this insurance?

It gives you sought-after peace of mind, making sure that your loved ones will not have to worry about anything, saving them money and concerns.

Liberty Seguros will manage all types of tasks, such as requesting the widow’s or orphan’s pension, or the death certificate, in addition to services during life, such as the will, and the review and drafting of legal documents. They offer payment flexibility so you can go at your own pace: monthly, quarterly, biannually or annually.

Moreover, the same policy covers up to eight insured parties, so that all your family can be included, under the same plan. The price becomes more competitive, the greater the number of insured parties. And, as of 90 years of age, you no longer pay the premium, but you will have guaranteed service for life.

What covers are included?

Burial or cremation service

Full transport within Spain, with no limit, and, outside Spain, for trips of up to 90 days

Procedures with government entities, in the event of death

Legal advice, related to the death of the insured

Open notarial will and living will

Digital deletion after death

Psychological assistance for first-degree relatives, in the event of the insured’s death

This policy is flexible, and you can tailor it to your own needs, by adding additional covers such as:

Travel assistance in case of serious illness or accidents for Spanish residents, including trips abroad, up to 90 days

Transportation in the even of death, for long-term stays abroad (up to one year)

International transport of Expats residing in Spain (repatriation cover in the even of death)

Arrangements and legal advice, related to privacy

