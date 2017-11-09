Li really is a one-off in the Guardia Civil
THE Guardia Civil’s only Chinese member has become a social-media sensation, following the tweeting of his picture by the force to demonstrate multi-culturalism.
In fact, more than 10 nationalities are Guardia agents, and 1,127 were born abroad. But Li (pictured) is still something special.
The 35-year-old officer was born in the city of Zhenjiang, but at the age of six, he moved to Spain with his parents, who were in search of a better life.
After completing a business-studies course, he became the first Chinese person to join the Spanish Army. But he admits that, from an early age, he wanted to be a policeman.
In 2004 he passed all the Guardia Civil entrance tests, except one.
“In the first measurement they misjudged and said I was only 1.68m tall,” he recalled. “So they measured me again and I was the minimum height of 1.70cm.”
Li, who joined the Guardia in 2004, added: “I owe everything I have to the Guardia. It gives me the bread of every day, and I feel 100% Spanish.”
He has a Spanish DNI, and has renounced his Chinese passport. To complete the Spanish package, he lives with his Romanian wife, and their two children, Martín and Sofía, in Fuenlabrada, Madrid.
