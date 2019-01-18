Thank you Leslie

Live Arico news

ONE of the island’s favourite acts is Leslie Elvis Moore, and he came to visit one of our charity shops with a great surprise. He has been appealing for donations and collecting money for the animals of Live Arico PAWS during his shows, offering to sing extra songs for cash.

He has raised the amazing amount of 500 euros. We are so grateful to Leslie and his generous fans at his shows at Charly Bar and Calypso Bar, and for the support from the two venues.

We will have to get him up to the shelter with his Elvis costume – now there’s a photo opportunity. We appreciate your help so much.

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 9am-1pm. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you can keep fit and find a furry friend at the same time. Send a WhatsApp to Oceana on 659 242 572 for further details, or just pop in and meet the dogs.

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops. Donations are always very much appreciated.

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-2pm and now Sundays 11am-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10am-4pm) and Saturday 10am-2pm.

Join us on Facebook – Live Arico P.A.W.S Tenerife

twitter.com/live_arico

www.livearico.com