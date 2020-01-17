Lengthy Tenerife stop for windy Newcastle tourists

EASYJET passengers holidaying in Tenerife from the North East, should have boarded their flight home last Saturday evening, and arrived at Newcastle International Airport at 1.05am on Sunday.

But delays, caused by Newcastle’s persistent wind throughout last Saturday, led to the flight crew reached their legal, maximum working hours. Instead, staff arranged hotel rooms for passengers overnight.

A rearranged flight was scheduled to take off from Tenerife at 3pm on Sunday, arriving in Newcastle at 7.45pm, which was almost 19 hours later than planned.

A spokesperson for EasyJet said: “We’re sorry for the delay to their flight. The plane was delayed on an earlier flight because of poor weather in Newcastle.

“There are strict, industry-wide rules governing the number of hours crew are allowed to work. And, to protect the safety of our customers and crew, these cannot be exceeded.

“The disruption is beyond our control and is considered an extraordinary circumstance.”

Two flights from Spain were diverted from Newcastle International Airport on Saturday, because of the extreme weather conditions. And an EasyJet plane from Malaga, which should have landed at 1.45pm, had to divert to Edinburgh.”